Deadly fuel tanker rollover sparks fire

ALBAWABA- A fuel tanker rolled over on Gold Star Bridge in Groton, Conneticut, killing one and injuring two others.

According to state police, the deadly fuel tanker rollover sparked a massive fire around 11:30 a.m. Authorities said the fire spread to buildings below the bridge.

The driver of the tanker was pronounced dead at the scene, New London Mayor Michael Passero confirmed. Two passengers in the car involved were taken to the hospital.

The accident caused traffic both ways on the bridge