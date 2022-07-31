Deadly Monsoon: Heavy Rains Kill 300 in Pakistan

ALBAWABA - Flash floods kill over 300 in Pakistan because of the heavy monsoon rains set to continue in the country.

The monsoon, which usually lasts from June to September, is essential for irrigating crops and replenishing lakes and dams across the Indian subcontinent, but also brings a wave of destruction each year according to AFP.

Pakistan ranks eighth on a list of countries most vulnerable to extreme weather caused by climate change, according to the environment NGO Germwatch, the French news agency adds.