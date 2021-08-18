A Deadly War: Over $2.2 Trillion For Afghan Mayhem

  1. Home
ALBAWABA – After 20 years of occupation and conflict, the Afghanistan debacle has cost the American taxpayers trillions of dollars and countless lives, not to speak anything about psychology!

The Watson Institute of International and Public Affairs of Brown University in the United States shows the US spent $2.26 trillion on the bloody war as reported by the Turkish Anadolu news agency. 

America begun pouring money in Afghanistan after it entered the war to remove the Taliban rulers in 2001. Expenditure was continually made by the US Defence Department and the US State Department.

The Watson Institute reports from its “Costs of War” project that the enduring conflict led to 241,000 people being killed and these included 2,488 American troops and civilians plus 1,144 allied troops.

As reported by Anadolu 69,000 Afghan security personnel, 72 journalists and 444 aid workers died in the war.

 

