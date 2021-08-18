A Deadly War: Over $2.2 Trillion For Afghan Mayhem

ALBAWABA – After 20 years of occupation and conflict, the Afghanistan debacle has cost the American taxpayers trillions of dollars and countless lives, not to speak anything about psychology!

The cost of the post-9/11 wars in Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Syria, and elsewhere totals about $6.4 trillion. This does not include future interest costs on borrowing for the wars, which will add an estimated $6.5 trillion by 2050.



Brown University Costs of War project pic.twitter.com/O0QhW5CAvO — Anna-Emmanuelle Glivinska (@emma_glivinska) August 15, 2021

The Watson Institute of International and Public Affairs of Brown University in the United States shows the US spent $2.26 trillion on the bloody war as reported by the Turkish Anadolu news agency.

A Costs of War project from the Watson Institute of International and Public Affairs at Brown University shows the US spent $2.26 trillion for the war in Afghanistan from the fall of 2001 through the fiscal year that ends in September. https://t.co/dg07LQPoSc — ANews (@anews) August 17, 2021

The Brown University's Costs of War project also estimated that 241,000 people have died as a direct result of this 20-year war | @MePiyush#Taliban #Afghanistan #USA #DIU https://t.co/fMXnPIcg8k — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) August 17, 2021

America begun pouring money in Afghanistan after it entered the war to remove the Taliban rulers in 2001. Expenditure was continually made by the US Defence Department and the US State Department.

2019 Brown University project: Global War on Terror's cost 6.5 Trillion and 800,000 liveshttps://t.co/R09eTvJw0D — WeaponOutfitters.com (@WeaponOutfitter) August 15, 2021

The Watson Institute reports from its “Costs of War” project that the enduring conflict led to 241,000 people being killed and these included 2,488 American troops and civilians plus 1,144 allied troops.

At just short of 20 years, the now-ending U.S. combat mission in Afghanistan was America's longest war https://t.co/rlIn3s8wVT — KVUE News (@KVUE) August 17, 2021

As reported by Anadolu 69,000 Afghan security personnel, 72 journalists and 444 aid workers died in the war.