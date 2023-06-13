Death toll in Kenya Starvation cult up to 300

ALBAWABA - Kenyan authorities announed finding 19 new bodies with links to a Kenyan cult that practised starvation to "meet Jesus Christ" on Tuesday.

After the discovery of the latest body, the death toll in the Kenyan starvation cult was jumped to over 300, AFP reproted citing a Kenyan official.

"The death toll has now risen to 303 after the 19 bodies were exhumed," Coast Regional Commissioner Rhoda Onyancha announced on Tuesday.

Paul Nthenge Mackenzie, a taxi driver-turned-preacher, was arrested after dozens of deaths were discovered after he convinced his followers to starve to death to meet Jesus. He has been in prison since April 14.