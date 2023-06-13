Breaking Headline

Death toll in Kenya Starvation cult up to 300

Published June 13th, 2023 - 03:56 GMT
Police officers inspect an abandoned house of followers near the mass-grave site in Shakahola, outside the coastal town of Malindi, on April 25, 2023. (Photo by Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Kenyan authorities announed finding 19 new bodies with links to a Kenyan cult that practised starvation to "meet Jesus Christ" on Tuesday.

After the discovery of the latest body, the death toll in the Kenyan starvation cult was jumped to over 300, AFP reproted citing a Kenyan official.

"The death toll has now risen to 303 after the 19 bodies were exhumed," Coast Regional Commissioner Rhoda Onyancha announced on Tuesday.

Paul Nthenge Mackenzie, a taxi driver-turned-preacher, was arrested after dozens of deaths were discovered after he convinced his followers to starve to death to meet Jesus. He has been in prison since April 14.

