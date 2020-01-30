Death Toll in New Zealand Volcano Hits 21 as Victim Dies in Hospital

Another person has died as a result of injuries suffered from last month's volcanic eruption in New Zealand, police said Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 21.

Deputy New Zealand Police Commissioner John Tims said the latest victim of the Dec. 9 eruption on White Island died from their injuries Tuesday night at Middlemore Hospital in Auckland.

The victim's identity was withheld pending notification of relatives.

The latest death was the 19th to come in New Zealand. Two other victims died in Australia after being transported there.

Forty-seven people, including 38 cruise ship passengers, were on or near White Island, known locally as Whakaari, when it erupted.

Of the 21 deaths, two of the bodies were never recovered. They have since been identified as Hayden Marshall-Inman, a tour guide from New Zealand, and 17-year-old Australian tourist Winona Langford. They were officially listed as dead last week by New Zealand's chief coroner.

Officials said earlier this month that 13 people were still hospitalized with injuries sustained in the eruption -- four of them in critical condition. They have been the subject of an international effort to procure donations of human skin for treating their extensive burns from heat and chemicals.

