Death toll of Somalia's car bombings rise to 19

Published January 4th, 2023 - 11:59 GMT
ALBAWABA - The death toll from the central Somalia car bombings rises to 19. This is breaking and trending news. 

The AFP news agency states that: 19 people were killed in twin car bombings in central Somalia claimed by Al-Shabaab, a local militia commander in the Hiran region said.

"Nineteen people, including members of the security forces and civilians, died in the blasts," said Mohamed Moalim Adan, a leader of a community militia allied with the government in Mahas, the district where the attacks took place.


