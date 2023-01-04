Death toll of Somalia's car bombings rise to 19

ALBAWABA - The death toll from the central Somalia car bombings rises to 19. This is breaking and trending news.

#BREAKING Death toll from central Somalia car bombings rises to 19: security source pic.twitter.com/ZiySyti8GT — palantir_jp (@palantir_jp) January 4, 2023

The AFP news agency states that: 19 people were killed in twin car bombings in central Somalia claimed by Al-Shabaab, a local militia commander in the Hiran region said.

"Nineteen people, including members of the security forces and civilians, died in the blasts," said Mohamed Moalim Adan, a leader of a community militia allied with the government in Mahas, the district where the attacks took place.