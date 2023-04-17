Death toll in Sudan clashes rises to 97

ALBAWABA - The death toll from the clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces has risen to 97, amid expectations that the number of victims will rise due to the difficulty of reaching hospitals.

At least 97 civilians have been killed and 365 others were injured since the outbreak of clashes in Sudan, the Sudanese Doctors Syndicate announced in a statement on Monday.

The death toll of Sudan clashes rises to 97, reports AFP News Agency citing doctors union — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2023

Sources suggested that the death toll does not include all the dead, as many of them were not transferred to hospitals due to the difficulty of transportation.

Clashes continue in the Sudanese capital, for the third day in a row, between the army and the Rapid Support Forces, amid shooting and explosions.

The Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces had announced earlier, in two separate statements, that they had agreed on a proposal by the United Nations to open safe paths for humanitarian cases for three hours.

The World Health Organization warned in a statement that many of Khartoum's hospitals, which receive injured civilians, are running out of blood units, blood transfusion equipment, intravenous fluids and other vital supplies.

The tension between the army commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the leader of the Rapid Support Forces, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, (commonly referred as Hemedti), turned into violent confrontations on Saturday, after an escalation in political differences in recent weeks.

On Sunday, it was announced that the number of civilian deaths was 56. However, with the difficulty of movement and the difficulty of reaching hospitals, the possibility remains that the number of deaths would increase.