  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Death Toll of Thai Mass Shootings jumps to 27 With 57 Injured

Death Toll of Thai Mass Shooting jumps to 27 With 57 Injured

Published February 9th, 2020 - 12:34 GMT
People gather outside the Terminal 21 shopping mall as they seek information on picking up vehicles and other belongings left during a mass shooting at the complex in Nakhon Ratchasima on February 9, 2020. AFP
People gather outside the Terminal 21 shopping mall as they seek information on picking up vehicles and other belongings left during a mass shooting at the complex in Nakhon Ratchasima on February 9, 2020. AFP
Highlights
27 people killed, 57 injured in mass shooing, says Thai premier.

The death toll from Saturday’s mass shooting in northeastern Thailand has risen to 27, including the gunman, with 57 others injured, according to Chinese media.

On Sunday Prayut Chan-o-cha, the Thai prime minister, gave the latest death toll from the mass shooting in the city of Nakorn Ratchasima, Xinhua News Agency reported.

On Saturday, a frenzied soldier, identified as Col. Jakrapanth Thomma, killed his commander and two others at a military base before fleeing in a jeep.


Driving to a shopping mall in the Muang district, Thomma shot people en route.

Among those reportedly killed are Col. Anantharot Krasae, a Thai army commander.

Thomma livestreamed the attack via Facebook with a selfie, holding his rifle, before dying in a standoff with soldiers and police.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...