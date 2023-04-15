Deaths in Colombia, India bridge collapse

ALBAWABA - Three people died and more than 95 people were injured in two separate bridge collapse accidents in India and Colombia.

Two people were killed and 15 injured when a bridge collapsed near the town of La Tebaida, in the Caesidonia region in western Colombia.

The bridge collapsed on Wednesday while several vehicles were passing over it, while investigations are still ongoing to find out the cause of the collapse.

The collapse led to the fall of four trucks and a car in the river La Vieja, which spans the bridge over it. The bridge connects two provinces in southwestern Colombia.

Among the damaged trucks were two police trucks loaded with weapons.

The National Infrastructure Agency of Colombia said that the cause of the collapse may be due to the continuous deterioration of the bridge structure due to the heavy loads that pass daily over it.

However, the agency had not yet ruled out the hypothesis that the accident resulted from "human-made damage."

In addition, a pedestrian bridge collapsed on Friday in a village in the Indian region of Jammu and Kashmir, killing one person and injuring 80 people.

Indian authorities said a crowded footbridge collapsed into a rocky river while more than 100 people were celebrating the Spring Harvest Festival.

The accident claimed the death of a 10-year-old girl. There are also more than seven people in critical condition.

The authorities said that the maximum capacity of the bridge is about 36 persons, and it could not bear the weight of the celebrants.