Breaking: Deaths Reported in US Military Operation in Syria

United States Special Forces carried out a major operation in northwest Syria in the early hours of Feb. 3, 2022, killing a reported 13 people including six children and four women. Helicopters fired on houses and other structures as a fierce firefight broke out in the Syrian town Atimah.

U.S. Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said in a statement, “U.S Special Operations forces under the control of U.S. Central Command conducted a counterterrorism mission this evening in northwest Syria. The mission was successful. There were no U.S. casualties.”

And while the Pentagon said there were no U.S. casualties reports of civilian deaths continue to rise as more information of the aftermath becomes available.

Opération commandos de la coalition internationale #US en cours près de la ville d’#Atma au nord de la région d’#Idlib. Plusieurs hélicoptères ont ouvert le feu sur différentes positions entre #Janderes et #Atma. pic.twitter.com/dVVB1io4E3 — Moussa Al-Hassan (@MHReports) February 2, 2022

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported U.S. helicopters transported personnel into position around midnight. Then, statements in Arabic were blasted from loudspeakers mounted to the helicopters warning women and children in the area to evacuate.

Later in the night fighting broke out as U.S. soldiers and airsupport fired on houses in the town while militants fired back with rocket-propelled grenades and other arms.

Video recordings posted on Twitter around 2 a.m. show the fighting raging in the distance.