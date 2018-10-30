Denmark's Security Chief Suspects Iranian Intelligence Carried Out Attack in Country

Danish security service (Twitter)

Follow > Disable alert for Finn Borch Andersen Disable alert for Iranian intelligence Follow >

The head of Denmark's security service said on Tuesday he suspected an Iranian intelligence service had attempted to carry out an attack on an individual in Denmark.

The attack had been meant to target the leader of the Danish branch of the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz (ASMLA), Danish security service chief Finn Borch Andersen told a news conference.

"We are dealing with an Iranian intelligence agency planning an attack on Danish soil. Obviously, we can't and won't accept that," Andersen said.

According to Reuters, Iran's foreign ministry was not immediately available for comment on Tuesday.

Andersen added that the Danish police had arrested a Norwegian citizen of Iranian heritage on Oct. 21.

“In short, it is a case of an Iranian intelligence company that, in our view, planned an attack in Denmark,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Danish Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen called the suspected planned attacks in Denmark “perfectly unacceptable”.

“The government will react to Iran,” he said.

This article has been adapted from its original source.