Despite Draconian Measures The French Muslim Community Fights For Survival

Between Macron's draconian policies on Islam and an ascendant far-right, France’s Muslim community fights for relevance and survival.

French President Emmanuel Macron is a man on a mission seeking to reshape Islam. And for a country that once presumed to hold the mantle of civilising the world, it is now relegated to the provincial goal of cornering its beleaguered Muslim community.

Macron's laser-like focus on the country's Muslim minority of 5.4 million, even as France continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, has also had the unintended impact of amplifying French insecurities about its place in the world and sense of identity.

An incredible debate where Darmanin, Macron's Minister of the Interior tells Marine Le Pen she is to "soft" on Islam. Le Pen, quite stunned, then defends french citizens right to religious freedom. Against the government... pic.twitter.com/ZZsulO9eAK — Daniel Zamora Vargas (@DanielZamoraV) February 12, 2021

A summer of anti-racism protests highlighted the country's continued inability to tackle social issues and its colonial legacy.

Protests against police violence, insecurity over homegrown extremism and the smouldering aftermath of the Yellow Vest protests against economic inequality has created the impression of a country unmoored and rudderless.

France's far-right leader Marine Le Pen is ahead in the polls for the 2022 presidential elections, and almost 60 percent of French people disapprove of the job Macron is doing.

Against this bleak political backdrop, Macron has found a rallying cry which the academic Abdellali Hajjat has called the "consensual racism widely shared by French elites." It offers Macron a political lifeline that resonates widely in French society: the spectre of Islam.

Dr Farid Hafez, an Austrian political scientist at the Department of Political Science and Sociology at the University of Salzburg, describes French policies towards Muslims as an attempt at "domestication."

But by focusing on Muslims and Islam, Macron also seeks to achieve several political goals.

First and foremost, a means of distracting the electorate from unpopular domestic policies. Secondly, Macron seeks to outflank the far-right on the culture wars engulfing the country, and Islam has become its primary vehicle for doing so.