  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Despite elections Tunisia extends state of emergency

Despite elections Tunisia extends state of emergency

Published February 1st, 2023 - 06:26 GMT
Tunisia elections
A woman speaks with policeman as he stands guard outside a voting station during the second round of parliamentary elections on January 29, 2023, in the capital Tunis. (Photo by FETHI BELAID / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Despite the recent parliamentary elections in Tunisia, the country is set on extending its state of emergency till the end of 2023. 

The state of emergency was declared in 2015 after a terror attack and extended on periodic basis to deal with the precarious security situation in the country. 

The state of emergency, which would have ended on 30 January was extended till the end of 2023 till 31 December according to Anadolu quoting a presidential decree published in the Official Gazette.

President Kais Saied already extended the state of emergency for one month to cover the parliamentary elections held in late January but felt more time was needed as the extensions give the country's Interior Ministry emergency powers to stop meetings and gatherings, impose curfews and clamp down on media organizations.

Meanwhile, Tunisia held its second round of parliamentary elections last Sunday with historically low turnout registering at 11.3 percent among the voters of nearly eight million, giving an open thumbs down to Saied's political reforms, a process he started in 2021 when he froze parliament and dismissed the country's prime minister.

The low turnout resulted in the dismissal of two ministers in the crisis-hit country with the Tunisian President dismissing the agricultural and education ministers and appointing a new government according to AFP

Tags:TunisiaKais Saied

Via SyndiGate.info


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...