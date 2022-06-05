Despite Rumors Abu Mazen is Well - Palestinian Official

ALBAWABA - The social media has been literally going frantic about the health of Palestinian leader Mahmood Abbas, the head of the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah?

Where is he is the most obvious question. Many questions continue to be asked about the whereabouts of the Palestinian leader and specifically asking about his deteriorating health despite reassuring news from one of his closest advisers Hussein Al Sheikh:

لا صحة للاخبار الصفراء المتداوله حول صحة السيد الرئيس محمود عباس ، وهو يتمتع بصحة جيده ويزاول عمله كالمعتاد ،وما يروج له الهدف منه العبث بالوضع الداخلي الفلسطيني. — حسين الشيخ Hussein Al Sheikh (@HusseinSheikhpl) June 4, 2022

But that was on Saturday. Since then his tweets were scarce. But bloggers and Israeli sources are blogging on his health in a worrying fashion:

The news is conflicting despite much commentary in Arabic that says he might be in serious trouble. However, there is talk about the 87-year-old leader speaking to the French president which may mean rumors are rife.

تصدرت الصحف مطالبة رئيس دولة فلسطين محمود عباس خلال اتصال هاتفي مع نظيره الفرنسي، المجتمع الدولي بأن يقوم بإجراءات رادعة بحق الممارسات الإسرائيلية، وعدم الكيل بمكيالين



التفاصيل: https://t.co/xAa67g4vmr pic.twitter.com/AvlaFdQ9lZ — Wafa News Agency (@WAFA_PS) June 5, 2022

Hussein Al-Sheikh who is the Secretary of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization reiterated the reassuring news as stated here. And one more adds categorically and in a back-handed fashion:

الخبر اللي منتشر عن وفاة محمود عباس

ما راح أصدقه ولا أكون سبب بنشر اشاعات

الا اذا طلع هو شخصيا أكد الخبر

مش كل مره ينضحك علينا .. والمؤمن لايلدغ من جحر خمسطعشرين مرة — Ahmed Serdah (@3SGB) June 4, 2022

Despite the social media talk another PLO official in Ramallah and one responsible for the dialogue between Fatah and Hamas reassured:

#فلسطين الرئيس #محمود_عباس بخير والحمد الله …نفس الاطراف المشبوهة تستمر في التلاعب وتعمل كرأس حربة لاجهزة الإحتلال الأمنية - https://t.co/1w9jX8SmyI — Thaer Abubaker د.ثائر أبوبكر (@Abubaker3Thaer) June 4, 2022

No doubt talk about his health and possible demise will continue in the social media despite reassurances.