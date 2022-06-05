  1. Home
  Despite Rumors Abu Mazen is Well - Palestinian Official

Published June 5th, 2022 - 09:54 GMT
Mahmood Abbas
Mahmood Abbas (AFP File Photo)

ALBAWABA - The social media has been literally going frantic about the health of Palestinian leader Mahmood Abbas, the head of the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah? 

Where is he is the most obvious question. Many questions continue to be asked about the whereabouts of the Palestinian leader and specifically asking about his deteriorating health despite reassuring news from one of his closest advisers Hussein Al Sheikh:

But that was on Saturday. Since then his tweets were scarce. But bloggers and Israeli sources are blogging on his health in a worrying fashion:

 The news is conflicting despite much commentary in Arabic that says he might be in serious trouble. However, there is talk about the 87-year-old leader speaking to the French president which may mean rumors are rife.

Hussein Al-Sheikh who is  the Secretary of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization reiterated the reassuring news as stated here. And one more adds categorically and in a back-handed fashion:

Despite the social media talk another PLO official in Ramallah and one responsible for the dialogue between Fatah and Hamas reassured:

No doubt talk about his health and possible demise will continue in the social media despite reassurances. 

Via SyndiGate.info


