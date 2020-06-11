Despite Tiff US, China Should Restart Trade Talks Says Beijing Official

The United States and China, as the world’s two largest economies, should restart well-timed communication on trade, says a former senior Chinese official.

It is not easy for the two countries to be decoupled as they are too intertwined, Zhu Guangyao, an adviser to the cabinet and former vice finance minister, said on Thursday.

“China, US should resume timely communication on trade and other issues,” Guangyao said at a briefing in Beijing.

Meanwhile, Wang Zhaoxing, another cabinet adviser, also said at the briefing that there was "very big" room for China to bolster the economy through fiscal and monetary policies.

“There is very big room in fiscal and monetary policy to support economy.”

He went on to say that “China should prepare for long battle in preventing and resolving financial risks” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The remarks come as the US and China are in the midst of a trade war President Donald Trump initiated in 2018.

In that year, Trump imposed unusually heavy tariffs on imports from the country, seeking extensive structural changes from Beijing and alleging that it had engaged in intellectual property theft over many years, which China strongly denies.

Since then, the two countries have exchanged tariffs on more than 360 billion dollars in two-way trade.

This article has been adapted from its original source.