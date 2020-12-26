Did Egypt Empty Its Embassy Building in Gaza City?

A delegation from the Egyptian Foreign Ministry emptied the Egyptian embassy building in the Gaza Strip in the past week and transferred the contents to Cairo, according to Palestinian media.

The building has been closed for a number of years, but the reason for the move this week is still unclear.

The delegation reportedly did not have any other assignments while in the Strip.



