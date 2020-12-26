  1. Home
  Did Egypt Empty Its Embassy Building in Gaza City?

Published December 26th, 2020 - 06:00 GMT
Palestinians wait to recive food rations outside an aid distribution center run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) at the al-Shati camp for Palestinian refugees in Gaza City on December 12, 2020. Mohammed ABED / AFP
Palestinians wait to recive food rations outside an aid distribution center run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) at the al-Shati camp for Palestinian refugees in Gaza City on December 12, 2020. Mohammed ABED / AFP

A delegation from the Egyptian Foreign Ministry emptied the Egyptian embassy building in the Gaza Strip in the past week and transferred the contents to Cairo, according to Palestinian media.

The building has been closed for a number of years, but the reason for the move this week is still unclear.

The delegation reportedly did not have any other assignments while in the Strip.


