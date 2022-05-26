Did Greek Police Use Plastic Bullets Against Migrants?

Greek police allegedly injured two irregular migrants from Afghanistan as they were trying to cross the border from Turkiye to Greece.

The migrants, who were shot by plastic bullets, are currently being treated at a hospital, according to the security sources who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.

Human rights advocates and leading media outlets have frequently reported illegal pushbacks and other rights breaches by Greek authorities violating EU and international law.

Besides seaborne pushbacks, Greek border forces are also accused of apprehending and forcibly expelling migrants who manage to cross into the country by land.



In February, at least 19 irregular migrants were found frozen to death near the Turkish-Greek border after being pushed back to Turkiye by Greece.

Turkish officials criticized Athens for inhumane and degrading treatment of irregular migrants, saying those who were found dead had been stripped of their clothes and shoes by the Greek border guards. Greece denied any involvement.

