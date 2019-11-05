Did Qatar Really Overcome The Saudi-led Blockade?

Qatar has overcome the impact of the blockade imposed on the Gulf state by Arab countries, the country's ruler said Tuesday.

"Our success in containing the negative effect of the siege goes to our calm and decisive approach in managing the crisis," Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani told a session of the Shura Council.

In mid-2017, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt all abruptly severed ties with Doha, accusing it of supporting terrorist groups.





Qatar, for its part, has vociferously denied the allegation, describing the Saudi-led embargo against it as a violation of international law.

Sheikh Tamim said Qatar has always been ready to resolve differences based on the principles of mutual respect and non-interference in internal affairs.

Turning to Syria, the Qatari emir said Doha supports reaching a political solution that maintains the country's unity.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million others displaced, according to UN officials.

