Diplomatic Crisis: Saudi Gives Lebanese Ambassador 48 Hours to Leave Riyadh

ALBAWABA - Saudi Arabia and Lebanon are experiencing their worst diplomatic crisis with the relations at an all time low between the two countries. Riyadh has recalled its Saudi Ambassador from Lebanon for consultation according to Arab News.



The Kingdom has also called on the Lebanese Ambassador in Riyadh to leave the country within the next 48 hours the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Trouble started brewing ever since it was revealed the Lebanese Minister of Information George Kurdahi criticised the Saudi-led war in Yemen against the armed Houthi rebels as reported by the Anadolu news agency.



Kurdahi made the comments before he was appointed as Information Minister in the new Lebanese government last September in a recorded interview that was recently broadcast.

Asked if he "thinks that the Houthis, like Hezbollah, are defending their land as an armed organization," Kurdahi said: "Of course they are defending themselves ... My personal opinion is that this war in Yemen needs to end. Houses, buildings, villages and cities are being attacked by fighter jets," the Turkish news agency reported him as saying.



Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has also banned all Lebanese imports into the Kingdom as reported in Arab News. It added the Kingdom reiterated a previous ban on citizens travelling to Lebanon in the interest of their safety considering the increasing instability in the country.

The move comes after a video emerged on Tuesday of the Lebanese minister making offensive comments saying that the Iran-aligned Houthis were defending themselves and calling the war in Yemen “futile,” the Saudi daily reported.



The dive in relations between Riyadh and Beirut is being extensively reported by the social media which is being seen as the worst diplomatic crisis between the two countries.