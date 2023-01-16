Turkey rescues ship aground

ALBAWABA – The Directorate General of Coastal Safety in Turkey rescued a ship that had run aground in the Bosphorus Strait.

MKK-1 isimli gemi, balık adam ekibimizin incelemesi sonrası bulunduğu yerden kurtarılıp yüzdürülerek İstanbul GTH Merkezimiz koordinasyonunda Kurtarma Uzmanımız, NENE HATUN Gemimiz, NAZIM TUR, KURTARMA- 8, 9 Römorkörlerimiz ve KEGM-8 Botumuz refakatinde Büyükdere'ye demirletildi.

Earlier on Monday, the delinquency of the MKK-1 ship, cruising from Ukraine to Istanbul, led to the failure of the navigation movement in the Bosphorus Strait.

The rescue teams went to the place of delinquency of the MKK-1 ship, close to the coast on the Asian side of the Bosphorus Strait, right after the incident to start the towing process in order to restore the vessel traffic quickly; in addition, eight boats were immediately directed to the scene, several of which were tugboats.

According to international news outlets, the Turkish authorities temporarily suspended the movement of ships after the incident, for security reasons.

Despite the disruption of navigation, there were no immediate reports of damage.

The 142 meters long ship was reportedly laden with 13,000 tons of peas and raising the flag of Palau.

The grounded vessel is one of several shipping ships sailing from Ukrainian ports, as part of the safe shipping initiative for grains and foodstuffs from Ukrainian ports.

The agreement was signed on July 22 last year between Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and the United Nations, especially since the Bosphorus Strait is considered one of the most important marine paths for ships heading to the Black Sea, and for Russian, Ukrainian and other ports in the region.

Last week, the Turkish authorities announced the suspension of ship traffic across the Bosphorus Strait, due to the thick fog in Istanbul, and the movement of ships in the strait is considered one of the most important points of maritime navigation in the world. Its width is between 550 meters and 3000 meters.