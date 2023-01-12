Doctors remove Jill Biden's 2 cancerous lesions

ALBAWABA - U.S. first lady Jill Biden is feeling well and is healing after doctors removed cancerous lesions; one above her right eye, the other on her chest, the White House said.

Biden had a Mohs surgery to remove and examine a lesion above her right eye, which was discovered during a routine checkup, according to Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the White House physician.

BREAKING: Surgeons removed a cancerous lesion above first lady Jill Biden's right eye, as well as another cancerous lesion on her chest, the White House says. https://t.co/1C2DzLgCIz — The Associated Press (@AP) January 11, 2023

"The procedure confirmed that the small lesion was basal cell carcinoma. All cancerous tissue was successfully removed and the margins were clear of any residual skin cancer cells," O'Connor stated.

He continued that another lesion on the left side of Jill Biden's chest, which also turned out to be cancerous was found and removed using the same procedure.

President Joe Biden flew with the first lady on the presidential helicopter to Walter Reed National Medical Center in the suburbs of Washington D.C.