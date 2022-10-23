Doctors Tell Saudi MBS Not to Attend Algeria Summit

The Algerian presidency has announced that for health reasons, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will not attend the Nov. 1-2 Arab summit in Algiers.

"The President of the Republic, Mr. Abdelmadjid Tebboune, this evening received a phone call from His Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman,” the Algerian presidency said on Saturday.

The presidency added that bin Salman "expressed his regret at not attending the Arab summit meeting in compliance with the recommendations of doctors.”

Tebboune "expressed his understanding of this situation and regretted that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was unable to attend, wishing him good health and wellness,” according to the statement.

The agency stated that “during the call, aspects of bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries were discussed.”

Algeria also extended invitations to guests of honor, led by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Saudi state news agency SPA confirmed the leaders' phone call, but gave no details about bin Salman's absence from the summit.

SPA said the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and opportunities for cooperation between the two countries.

Bin Salman is the first Arab leader to skip the two-day Arab summit in Algeria.

The summit is expected to discuss crises in the Arab region and issues of food and energy security in light of the Russia-Ukraine war.

The Arab League, formally known as the League of Arab States, is expected to hold its first annual summit in three years in Algeria on Nov. 1-2.