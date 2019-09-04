Does The UK's House of Commons Want to Control Brexit Now?

Following Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s stinging defeat in the House of Commons yesterday, today Britain stands at a crossroads.

MP’s voted to take control of the agenda in the House of Commons by a slim majority of 328 to 301 votes.

But the defeat is painful for Johnson and the hard-right Tory faction in charge of the government as 21 Conservative MPs rebelled and voted with the opposition parties.

The House of Commons will try to pass legislation today postponing Brexit by three months to 31 January 2020.





Johnson has said he will table a motion under the Fixed-term Parliaments Act 2011 to trigger a snap general election if as expected MPs vote to delay Brexit.

Britain’s short to mid-term political future will be decided today.

