Pakistani businessman donates millions to earthquake victims

Published February 12th, 2023 - 01:23 GMT
ALBAWABA - A Pakistani businessman, who is based in the United States of America, donated $30 million to help the victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, according to Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shahbaz Sharif, who posted the news on Twitter.

International companies have also announced their intention to provide support to those affected by the earthquake in Turkey, including Zara, Netflix and Amazon.

Amazon has allocated $600 thousand to NGOs providing support in Turkey and Syria such as the Turkish Red Crescent, Search and Rescue Association, AHBAP and other Organizations.

