Pakistani businessman donates millions to earthquake victims

ALBAWABA - A Pakistani businessman, who is based in the United States of America, donated $30 million to help the victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, according to Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shahbaz Sharif, who posted the news on Twitter.

Deeply moved by the example of an anonymous Pakistani who walked into Turkish embassy in the US & donated $30 million for earthquake victims in Türkiye & Syria. These are such glorious acts of philanthropy that enable humanity to triumph over the seemingly insurmountable odds. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) February 11, 2023

International companies have also announced their intention to provide support to those affected by the earthquake in Turkey, including Zara, Netflix and Amazon.