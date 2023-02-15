Quake victims donations come from oddest places

ALBAWABA - Aid to the quake victims in Turkey have been coming from odd places, and in the least unexpected ways that is actually telling about humanity.

Palestinian Wakf minister Hatem Al-Bakri announces that 1 million USD were collected from mosques in the West Bank, for the benefit of those afflicted by the earthquake, which struck the regions of northwestern Syria and southern Turkey. pic.twitter.com/RlFW5DCic3 — Younis | يونس (@ytirawi) February 11, 2023

With its limited resources, Palestine has been at the forefront in dispatching aid. It donated 20,000 sleeping bags worth $500,000 for earthquake victims in Turkey.

"The donation is part of a Palestinian relief drive announced by the Ministry of Religious Endowments," Minister Hatem al-Bakri said, adding that around $1.37 million have been collected for the quake victims so far.

Rohingyan refugees in Bangladesh have been doing their part to help. They already sent 700 blankets and 200 jackets to help the suffering people in southern Turkey.

Moved by the plight of quake victims, Rohingya refugee in Delhi sells her last piece of jewellery to buy relief material for @TurkEmbDelhi#TurkeySyriaEarthquake https://t.co/NYr9u29jVi @ttindia @mtsjohar — Pheroze L. Vincent (@pherozevincent) February 12, 2023

"Turkey has been one of our primary aid providers since the beginning of our crisis. How can we sit idle in the face of such a colossal calamity involving our dearest friend?" Sahat Zia Hero, a Rohingya community leader, told Anadolu. He described their donation as a "love gift" in an emotional tone.

More solidarity calls are pouring in on Valentine's Day in the U.S. for the earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.

❝Let’s send all our love and healing energy to Turkey And Syria who have suffered great loss and devastation in this immense earthquake❞ Madonna posted on Instagram https://t.co/wvlzsMvKpH — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) February 15, 2023

"Everyone is talking about Love on Valentine’s Day!! ♥️. Let’s send All our Love and Healing energy to Turkey And Syria who have suffered great Loss and Devastation in this immense earthquake," U.S. singer Madonna posted on Instagram.