  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Donations for quake victims come from the oddest of places

Quake victims donations come from oddest places

Al Bawaba Staff

Al Bawaba Staff

Published February 15th, 2023 - 06:09 GMT
Search continues
Rescue personnel search the rubble of collapsed buildings in Hatay, on February 14, 2023, after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country's south-east. The death toll from a catastrophic earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria nears 40,000 on February 14, 2023, with search and rescue teams starting to wind down their work. (Photo by Yasin AKGUL / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Aid to the quake victims in Turkey have been coming from odd places, and in the least unexpected ways that is actually telling about humanity. 

With its limited resources, Palestine has been at the forefront in dispatching aid. It  donated 20,000 sleeping bags worth $500,000 for earthquake victims in Turkey.

"The donation is part of a Palestinian relief drive announced by the Ministry of Religious Endowments," Minister Hatem al-Bakri said, adding that around $1.37 million have been collected for the quake victims so far. 

Rohingyan refugees in Bangladesh have been doing their part to help. They already sent 700 blankets and 200 jackets to help the suffering people in southern Turkey. 

"Turkey has been one of our primary aid providers since the beginning of our crisis. How can we sit idle in the face of such a colossal calamity involving our dearest friend?" Sahat Zia Hero, a Rohingya community leader, told Anadolu. He described their donation as a "love gift" in an emotional tone.

More solidarity calls are pouring in on Valentine's Day in the U.S. for the earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria. 

"Everyone is talking about Love on Valentine’s Day!! ♥️. Let’s send All our Love and Healing energy to Turkey And Syria who have suffered great Loss and Devastation in this immense earthquake," U.S. singer Madonna posted on Instagram.

Tags:TurkeySyriaMedonnaHatem Al-Bakri

Via SyndiGate.info


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...