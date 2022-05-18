  1. Home
Don't Extradite Julian Assange to America - Latest Appeal to Britain

Stella Assange speaks to the crowd outside the Home Office
Stella Assange speaks to the crowd outside the Home Office demanding that Priti Patel halt the extradition of Julian Assange…(twitter)

ALBAWABA - Pressure is increasing on the British Home Secretary Priti Patel to sign an order to extradite Julian Assange to the United States. 

A British court has ruled last month that the Wikileaks publisher could be extradited to the United States for leaking up to 500,000 secret documents of American action in Afghanistan, Iraq and Guantanamo Bay. 

His lawyer wife Stella Morris whom he married whilst he was in the Ecuador Embassy in London, a quick move he made in 2012 to avoid extradition but since 2019, he had been held in Belmarch prison in the UK, is today taking up his cause. 

She - at the behest a legal team - is today campaigning for him not to be extradited to the US and for him to be released out of prison. His story and cause continues to trend on the social media under different hashtags (#Assang#PressFreedom#HumanRight#Assang, #FreeAssangeNOW) and many more.

His cause has long become a global issue of the right to know and of freedom of information is being taken up by countries, organizations and journalists from all over the world including from the Commissioner For Human Rights in the Council of Europe Dunja Mijatovic who makes a personal appeal to the British Home Secretary not to extradite Assange to the United States where he faces a sentence of 178 years in prison for being a journalist and trying to show the under-handed ways of governments in the world .

Assange's case has become an international since he is an Australian citizen, locked up in a British jail and who is wanted by the American government. He founded Wikileaks in 2006. 

 

 

 

