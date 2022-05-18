Don't Extradite Julian Assange to America - Latest Appeal to Britain

ALBAWABA - Pressure is increasing on the British Home Secretary Priti Patel to sign an order to extradite Julian Assange to the United States.

To understand the importance of a pending decision to extradite Julian #Assange to the US, watch just the first five minutes of this remarkable statement by Stella Assange.

Julian's life and the lives of many are at stake.https://t.co/jLNNCLKBPJ — John Pilger (@johnpilger) May 18, 2022

A British court has ruled last month that the Wikileaks publisher could be extradited to the United States for leaking up to 500,000 secret documents of American action in Afghanistan, Iraq and Guantanamo Bay.

8 Norwegian MPs asking @pritipatel not to extradite #Assange.



'We sincerely urge you to find a way to avoid handing him over to those who are responsible for the crimes he is indicted for having exposed.' pic.twitter.com/psLLVQXZde — Gisle Selnes (@gisle_selnes) May 18, 2022

His lawyer wife Stella Morris whom he married whilst he was in the Ecuador Embassy in London, a quick move he made in 2012 to avoid extradition but since 2019, he had been held in Belmarch prison in the UK, is today taking up his cause.

Extraditing Julian Assange to the US would be a travesty of justice @pritipatel. Don't.#FreeAssangeNOW @amnestyOz pic.twitter.com/h0v6bKHwS3 — Veronica Koman 許愛茜 (@VeronicaKoman) May 18, 2022

She - at the behest a legal team - is today campaigning for him not to be extradited to the US and for him to be released out of prison. His story and cause continues to trend on the social media under different hashtags (#Assang, #PressFreedom, #HumanRight, #Assang, #FreeAssangeNOW) and many more.

His cause has long become a global issue of the right to know and of freedom of information is being taken up by countries, organizations and journalists from all over the world including from the Commissioner For Human Rights in the Council of Europe Dunja Mijatovic who makes a personal appeal to the British Home Secretary not to extradite Assange to the United States where he faces a sentence of 178 years in prison for being a journalist and trying to show the under-handed ways of governments in the world .

Julian #Assange should not be extradited due to the chilling effect such decision would have on #PressFreedom. #mediafreedom



Read my letter to UK Home Secretary @pritipatel 👇https://t.co/8IOnsDAl8g — Commissioner for Human Rights (@CommissionerHR) May 18, 2022

Assange's case has become an international since he is an Australian citizen, locked up in a British jail and who is wanted by the American government. He founded Wikileaks in 2006.