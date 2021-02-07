'Don't Recognize Military Rule' Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi Appeals to The UN

Myanmar’s former ruling party on Sunday called on the UN and international community not to recognize the State Administrative Council formed following a military coup in the country.

Established on Feb. 2 following the detention of scores of government officials, the council, led by commander-in-chief of the armed forces, is the executive body currently governing the country.

About 2,000 protesters rallied against the military takeover in Myanmar's biggest city and demanded the release of Aung San Suu Kyi, whose elected government was toppled by the army that also imposed an internet blackout. https://t.co/WWM1zMLOKy — The Associated Press (@AP) February 7, 2021

The National League for Democracy (NLD), led by ousted State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, who was among those detained during the coup, released a statement on Sunday calling on the UN and the international community not to recognize the military government.

Citing an illegal and illegitimate takeover of power by the military, the NLD urged the embassies not to work with the military government.

Aung Kyi Nyint, a member of the NLD central executive committee, said they are aware of some foreign diplomats preparing to start working with the council, without giving further details.

Myanmar coup: Tens of thousands protest and call for Aung San Suu Kyi's release despite internet blackout https://t.co/kSnBmGDyAR — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 7, 2021

“The coup is not in accordance with the Constitution and the government led by detained President Win Myint is still a legitimate government. No country should recognize the military junta if they respect democratic norms,” he told Anadolu Agency by phone on Sunday.

On Friday, Christine Schraner Burgener, special envoy of the UN secretary-general on Myanmar, spoke with vice-chair of the council and deputy military chief Vice-General Soe Win via video link.

The coup sparked massive protests across the country, with public servants, especially healthcare workers, at the forefront of non-violent resistance.

This article has been adapted from its original source.