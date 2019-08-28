Double Blasts in Gaza Kills Three Palestinian Policemen

Three Palestinian police officers were killed and several others wounded late Tuesday in two blasts in Gaza City, according to the Palestinian Interior Ministry.

The officers were killed in explosions at two police checkpoints that occurred less than an hour apart, the ministry said in a statement.

The Palestinian Health Ministry previously said a wounded officer was in critical condition, without providing further details.

The Interior Ministry’s statement also highlighted that Israel and its spies are trying to undermine stability in Gaza and those involved in this crime will not go unpunished.

The ministry also called on all Palestinians to condemn the perpetrators of the blasts and unite against those who try to create security vulnerabilities.





- ‘Gaza Will Overcome All Conspiracies’

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said everything is under control and the explosions will not undermine stability.

"Gaza will overcome all the conspiracies. They will not be able to do what they cannot accomplish with war and blockades," Haniyeh said in a statement.

Noting that those who are involved in the explosions will be found, Haniyeh said the security forces are able to overcome any conditions.

