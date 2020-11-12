  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Doves, Arms, and Vaccines: What is Going on Between Moscow and Ankara?

Doves, Arms, and Vaccines: What is Going on Between Moscow and Ankara?

Nicholas Pritchard

Nicholas Pritchard

Published November 12th, 2020 - 12:36 GMT
Russian troops en route to Nagorno-Karabakh via Russian Defense Ministry, Nov 10th 2020
Russian troops en route to Nagorno-Karabakh via Russian Defense Ministry, Nov 10th 2020
No two nations signify the pragmatic approach to regional politics more than Russia and Turkey. Since the election of Donald Trump and the regression of US influence in the Middle East, a new geopolitics has arisen which can best be understood on individual policy cases whilst shifting the position of major powers. A ceasefire, sponsored by Russia, was announced on 10 November which stopped fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, a largely Armenian ethnic enclave inside of Azerbaijan. Turkey, who bac

Subscribe for free access to Al Bawaba Insights geopolitical analysis, and premium coverage in Entertainment and News.


© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...