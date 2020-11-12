Doves, Arms, and Vaccines: What is Going on Between Moscow and Ankara?

No two nations signify the pragmatic approach to regional politics more than Russia and Turkey. Since the election of Donald Trump and the regression of US influence in the Middle East, a new geopolitics has arisen which can best be understood on individual policy cases whilst shifting the position of major powers. A ceasefire, sponsored by Russia, was announced on 10 November which stopped fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, a largely Armenian ethnic enclave inside of Azerbaijan. Turkey, who bac
© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)