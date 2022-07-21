Down to The UK Two: Who Are You Going to Vote For: Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss?

  1. Home
Published July 21st, 2022 - 05:09 GMT
Britain's ruling Conservative party is looking for a leader to succeed Prime Minister Boris Johnson amid growing acrimony over alleged dirty tricks. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)
Winner of Tory leadership contest, to be announced on Sept. 5, will become new British prime minister

Conservative MP Penny Mordaunt was knocked out of the Conservative party's leadership contest on Tuesday, leaving Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss in the race for the next British prime minister.

"CONFIRMED: Party members will now vote for @RishiSunak or @trussliz as the next leader of the Conservative Party," tweeted Andrew Stephenson, co-chairman of the Conservative Party.

Former chancellor Sunak, and ex-foreign secretary Truss will now campaign across the country before party members vote on the winner. The result is due on Sep. 5.

"Thank you for putting your trust in me. I’m ready to hit the ground running from day one," tweeted Truss after the announcement.

Sunak, meanwhile, said: "Grateful that my colleagues have put their trust in me today. I will work night and day to deliver our message around the country."

 

The UK is now guaranteed to have either its first ethnic minority prime minister or third woman premier.

Current Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier announced that he would resign, but would stay in post until a successor was elected.

