At least 17 people were found dead at a nightclub in a township in South Africa's southern city of East London on Sunday, police said.

"We got a report about 17 (people) died in a local tavern in Scenery Park which is based in East London. We are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident," a provincial police chief brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana told AFP.



This article has been adapted from its original source.