Dozens killed in German extremists, police clashes

ALBAWABA - Leipzig, located in eastern Germany, experienced intense clashes between left-wing extremists and the police over the course of the weekend.

The confrontations resulted in numerous injuries, leading Interior Minister Nancy Visser to strongly condemn the violence.

The clashes were triggered by the recent sentencing of four left-wing extremists by a German court, sparking protests that escalated into street blockades, arson attacks, and assaults on law enforcement personnel.

During the Friday evening demonstrations, which continued into Saturday, the protesters took control of the streets, set public roads ablaze, and launched projectiles at security forces.

The police in Leipzig reported that approximately 50 officers were wounded, including three who were deemed unfit for duty.

Law enforcement authorities took around 30 individuals into custody, with over 50 precautionary arrests made but subsequently released.

Visser released a statement denouncing the irrational and unwarranted violence perpetrated by the left-wing extremists, referring to their actions as chaotic.

The protests in Leipzig, orchestrated by left-wing extremists, drew participation from hundreds of individuals who shared their ideologies.

The demonstrations served as a platform to voice discontent and opposition to the court's ruling on Wednesday.

A Dresden court in Saxony had handed down prison sentences to a student named Lena E. from Leipzig and three other left-wing extremist activists.

The court found the group guilty of carrying out attacks between 2018 and 2020, targeting neo-Nazis and individuals suspected of having far-right affiliations.

German newspapers have reported that since Lena E.'s provisional detention in 2020, the slogan "Free Lena" has become a regular feature at left-wing protests and has appeared prominently on building facades, highlighting widespread support for her cause.