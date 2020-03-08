Dubai's Ruler in Desert Races When His Daughters Were Kidnapped it Was Alleged in The High Court

Dubai's billionaire ruler appeared at desert races in the UAE for the first time since allegations that he abducted two runaway daughters were made public.

The High Court in London ruled that Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, 70, was responsible for the kidnapping of princesses Shamsa and Latifa.

He was also found to have conducted a vicious campaign of harassment against his youngest wife, Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein, 45, who fled the UAE to London last year in fear of her life, as well as those of their children Jalila, 12, and Zayed, eight.

The Sheikh's bid to have his son and daughter returned to him backfired, with him losing his children, his wife, and his international standing.

But none of this seems to have prevented the Vice President, also Prime Minister, of the UAE enjoying the races at the Meydan track in Dubai.

Sheikh Maktoum was photographed in the paddocks alongside jockeys Christophe Soumillon, Harry Bentley, Mickael Barzalona and James Doyle Meydan.

His appearance at the grandstand, which is over one mile in length and can house 60,000 spectators, follows immense reputational humiliation for the UAE ruler.

Sir Andrew McFarlane, the president of the family division, published his breathtaking findings this week after a gruelling 10-month legal case.

The judge ruled that Sheikh Maktoum, who is worth an estimated £9billion and is one of Britain's closest Middle East allies, was responsible for the abduction of both Shamsa in August 2000, and Latifa off the coast of India in March 2018.

Sir Andrew's astonishing ruling has been publicly embarrassing for the Sheikh, who has now been ditched by - among others - Her Majesty The Queen.

For decades, the Queen and the Sheikh have been photographed together in public, with the UK monarch even inviting him to enjoy Ascot from the Royal Box.

But the decision to dodge the 70-year-old ruler could have a lasting effect on the character and conduct of British relations with the UAE.

Rumours of the royal snub were first reported in The Times.

This article has been adapted from its original source.