'Dumbest US Decision in 50 Years,' Senator Murphy Says of Trump's JCPOA Exit

ALBAWABA - A United States Senator from Connecticut leashed out at the now former president Donald Trump for taking the US out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed between Iran and other world powers in 2015.

Trump’s withdrawal from the JCPOA, a decision opposed by his Secretary of State and Secretary of Defense, will go down as one of the dumbest, most dangerous foreign policy decisions of the last fifty years. https://t.co/jo6qW206gn — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 23, 2022

The decision to take Washington out of the agreement "will go down as one of the dumbest, most dangerous foreign policy decisions of the last fifty years," Senator Chris Murphy tweets. He has since urged US President Joe Biden to reverse his predecessor’s Iran policy and rejoin the nuclear pact according to the Tehran-based Press TV, adding sanctions on that country must be removed as well.

Andy Vermaut shares:Russia says wants Vienna talks to conclude by February: Russia’s top negotiator says Moscow wants the Vienna talks over the Iran nuclear deal to conclude as soon as possible. https://t.co/OD9KJDPPMt Thank you. pic.twitter.com/ufxJ2kP56P — Andy Vermaut (@AndyVermaut) January 23, 2022

Meanwhile the nuclear talks between Iran and the 4+1 powers are continuing in Vienna at a different pace with the Russian head of delegation Mikhail Ulyanov continually meeting members of the Iranian delegation and its head Ali Baghari Khani.

"In the case of #ViennaTalks it

must be clear to anyone who

wishes to see that these talks

are not about #Iran's nuclear

program or breaches of the

Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty (NPT)" .



https://t.co/KFuf3MQxOP — جمال عبدالعزيز التميمي (@Jamal_Atamimi) January 23, 2022



Reports suggest he is trying to bring the sides - the European delegates that includes the French, British and Germans with Iranians closer together to agree to an "initial agreement" with the final deal to bring Washington back into the original JCPOA accord which Tehran insists on.



Ulyanov however suggests that while he is against timetables - and this is a view that has always been put forward by the Iranian delegates - he believes talks can't continue forever and that he believes they will be "finalized" by the coming February according to Iranian news reports.

