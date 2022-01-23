'Dumbest US Decision in 50 Years,' Senator Murphy Says of Trump's JCPOA Exit

  1. Home
Published January 23rd, 2022 - 09:27 GMT
Delegates to the nuclear talk in Vienna
Senior EU official Enrique Mora and Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani and delegations wait for the start of a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Austria, December 17, 2021. (AFP)

ALBAWABA - A United States Senator from Connecticut leashed out at the now former president Donald Trump for taking the US out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed between Iran and other world powers in 2015. 

The decision to take  Washington out of the agreement  "will go down as one of the dumbest, most dangerous foreign policy decisions of the last fifty years," Senator Chris Murphy tweets. He has since urged US President Joe Biden to reverse his predecessor’s Iran policy and rejoin the nuclear pact according to the Tehran-based Press TV, adding sanctions on that country must be removed as well.

Meanwhile the nuclear talks between Iran and the 4+1 powers are continuing in Vienna at a different pace with the Russian head of delegation Mikhail Ulyanov continually meeting members of the Iranian delegation and its head Ali Baghari Khani. 


Reports suggest he is trying to bring the sides - the European delegates that includes the French, British and Germans with Iranians closer together to agree to an "initial agreement" with the final deal to bring Washington back into the original JCPOA accord which Tehran insists on. 


Ulyanov however suggests that while he is against timetables - and this is a view that has always been put forward by the Iranian delegates - he believes talks can't continue forever and that he believes they will be "finalized" by the coming February according to Iranian news reports
 

