Earth crust moves 7.3 m from Turkey quake

ALBAWABA - The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management (AFAD) announced that the Earth's crust moved 7.3 meters due to the destructive earthquake that struck the Mideast last week.

On Feb. 6, two successive earthquakes of 7.8 and 7.6 in magnitude hit southern Turkey and northern Syria, causing significant loss of life and massive destruction to property and infrastructure.

#عاجل | "آفاد": حسب المعلومات الواردة فإن القشرة الأرضية تحركت بواقع 7.3 أمتار بفعل زلزال قهرمان مرعش — ANADOLU AGENCY (AR) (@aa_arabic) February 15, 2023

AFAD's Chief Orhan Tatar said that the powerful earthquake ruptured an area of ​​400 kilometers in the earth’s crust.

"The Earth's crust was severely shaken for two minutes during the earthquakes, ranging between 8.5 and 10 km below the Earth's surface," Tatar said.

"We are facing an unusual situation, and the total number of aftershocks so far reached 3,858," he noted.

More than 35,400 have so far died in twin quakes in southern Türkiye, but hope endures as more survivors emerge from the rubble



🔴 LIVE updates here: https://t.co/pCgJ7oPKXj pic.twitter.com/m611pVy045 — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) February 16, 2023

Tatar pointed out that the number of aftershocks, with a moderate magnitude of 3 to 4 on the Richter scale, reached 1,253, while the number of more severe aftershocks between 4 and 5 reached 394.

More than 41,000 people were killed and tens of thousands injured or are missing as a result of the earthquake, which also flattened thousands of concrete buildings and damaged infrastructure in both countries.