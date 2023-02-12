Earthquake deaths may reach 50,000

ALBAWABA - The death toll from two massive earthquakes that struck Turkey continues to reverberate as rescuers struggle with time to retrieve survivors and the dead from under the rubble.

The devastating earthquake that has left more than 24,000 people dead and displaced millions in #Turkey and #Syria has been described as the "worst event in 100 years in this region" by the UN's aid chief. https://t.co/JTOMRUcG0N — Saudi Gazette (@Saudi_Gazette) February 12, 2023

Rescuers are fighting an uphill battle, working around the clock and in snow, rain and low temperatures to rescue people trapped under the debris of toppled buildings.

At present, at least 28,000 were killed six days following the massive quake in southern Turkey and northern Syria, according to U.N. figures.

But the number is expected to grow, according to the World Health Organization and the United Nations.

‼️ #Syria, the #cholera epidemic spreads across the country



After more than ten years of civil war, parts of northern #Syria are housing millions of internally-displaced people.



Now, struck by two devastating earthquakes, can aid agencies deliver the help and support needed? pic.twitter.com/6CBaPKzFLG — ♔ 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐤𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐤𝐚 🪐™️ (@prokaliptika1) February 12, 2023

The death toll will "double or more" from its current level of 28,000, U.N. relief chief Martin Griffiths told AFP.

He arrived on Saturday in Turkey's southern city of Kahramanmaras, the epicenter of the first 7.8-magnitude tremor that upturned millions of lives in the pre-dawn hours of Monday, AFP said.

The Olympic Movement has announced a USD 1 million emergency fund to help the Olympic community, refugees and displaced people in areas affected by the earthquake in Türkiye and Syria.

The OCA will donate USD 250,000 for immediate emergency assistance.@AsianGamesOCA @Olympics pic.twitter.com/CRBq5Pn95j — 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 Official (@19thAGofficial) February 12, 2023

"We haven't really begun to count the number of dead," Griffths said, as tens of thousands of rescue workers continued their search and rescue mission in flattened neighborhoods amid freezing temperatures.