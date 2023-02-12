  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Earthquake dead may reach 50,000

Earthquake deaths may reach 50,000

Published February 12th, 2023 - 08:42 GMT
Destruction
People walk next to damaged buildings in the Antakia historical city in Hatay on February 11, 2023, after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country's south-east. The death toll from a massive earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria climbed to more than 20,000 on February 9, 2023, as hopes faded of finding survivors stuck under rubble in freezing weather. (Photo by BULENT KILIC / AFP)

ALBAWABA - The death toll from two massive earthquakes that struck Turkey continues to reverberate as rescuers struggle with time to retrieve survivors and the dead from under the rubble. 

Rescuers are fighting an uphill battle, working around the clock and in snow, rain and low temperatures to rescue people trapped under the debris of toppled buildings.

At present, at least 28,000 were killed six days following the massive quake in southern Turkey and northern Syria, according to U.N. figures.

But the number is expected to grow, according to the World Health Organization and the United Nations.

The death toll will "double or more" from its current level of 28,000, U.N. relief chief Martin Griffiths told AFP.

He  arrived on Saturday in Turkey's southern city of Kahramanmaras, the epicenter of the first 7.8-magnitude tremor that upturned millions of lives in the pre-dawn hours of Monday, AFP said. 

"We haven't really begun to count the number of dead," Griffths said, as tens of thousands of rescue workers continued their search and rescue mission in flattened neighborhoods amid freezing temperatures.

Tags:SyriaTurkeyMartin Griffiths

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...