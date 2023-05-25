Earthquake jolts Panama-Columbia border

ALBAWABA - An earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale struck a remote region on the border between Colombia and Panama late Wednesday night, as announced by the U.S. Geological Survey.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.6 - Panama-Colombia border region https://t.co/wI6VP6BTnJ — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) May 25, 2023

The earthquake occurred at a depth of ten kilometers in the Caribbean Sea, approximately 40 kilometers away from the Panamanian city of Puerto Obaldia. But no tsunami warning was issued following the seismic activity.

An #earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter Scale struck in the Gulf of Darien near the border of Panama and Colombia late on Wednesday.https://t.co/4dFhHWlQQx — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) May 25, 2023

According to the local authorities, there have been no reports of injuries or damages thus far, despite this earthquake being one of the strongest recorded in the region in recent years.

However, residents in the vicinity of the earthquake reported feeling strong tremors and experiencing moments of panic as the ground shook violently.

Both Colombia and Panama swiftly activated their emergency response mechanisms, deploying teams to assess the situation and provide assistance if needed.

Search and rescue teams, along with geological experts, were dispatched to the affected area to evaluate any potential risks and ensure the safety of the local communities.

Seismic activity is not uncommon in this seismically active region, often referred to as the "Ring of Fire".