Earthquake with magnitude of 5.7 strikes central Turkey

Published July 25th, 2023 - 05:52 GMT
ALBAWABA  An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 strikes central Turkey according to Reuters.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported that an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 struck central Turkey today, Tuesday. 

The center added that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 11 kilometers.

