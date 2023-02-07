Earthquake reported in Jordan, West Bank

  1. Home
Published February 7th, 2023 - 10:45 GMT
earthquake

ALBAWABA - Jordan Seismological Observatory reported a 3.8-magnitude earthquake north of Nablus and at the depth of 10 km.

Media sources allegedly said that the earthquake took place 74 kilometres northwest of the capital, Amman.

Furthermore, Israel's Energy Ministry’s Seismology Division confirmed a minor earthquake near midnight near Jerusalem, The Times of Israel revealed.

Several citizens in Jordan took it to social media to report the earthquake.

A photo showing dozens of people in a street in Nablus was shared on Twitter where some claimed it was taken following the earthquake.

