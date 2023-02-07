Earthquake reported in Jordan, West Bank

ALBAWABA - Jordan Seismological Observatory reported a 3.8-magnitude earthquake north of Nablus and at the depth of 10 km.
Media sources allegedly said that the earthquake took place 74 kilometres northwest of the capital, Amman.
عاجل| تقارير عن هزة أرضية جديدة شمال الضفة الغربية.— المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) February 7, 2023
Furthermore, Israel's Energy Ministry’s Seismology Division confirmed a minor earthquake near midnight near Jerusalem, The Times of Israel revealed.
Several citizens in Jordan took it to social media to report the earthquake.
A photo showing dozens of people in a street in Nablus was shared on Twitter where some claimed it was taken following the earthquake.
© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)