Earthquake reported in Jordan, West Bank

ALBAWABA - Jordan Seismological Observatory reported a 3.8-magnitude earthquake north of Nablus and at the depth of 10 km.

Media sources allegedly said that the earthquake took place 74 kilometres northwest of the capital, Amman.

عاجل| تقارير عن هزة أرضية جديدة شمال الضفة الغربية. — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) February 7, 2023

Furthermore, Israel's Energy Ministry’s Seismology Division confirmed a minor earthquake near midnight near Jerusalem, The Times of Israel revealed.

Several citizens in Jordan took it to social media to report the earthquake.

A photo showing dozens of people in a street in Nablus was shared on Twitter where some claimed it was taken following the earthquake.