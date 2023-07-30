ECOWAS leaders discuss Niger coup in Abuja

ALBAWABA - As the leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) prepare to meet in Nigeria's capital Abuja to address the situation in Niger, the country's military junta warns against any external meddling in the country's internal affairs.

The military junta released a statement urging civilians to march to the streets in the capital to oppose ECOWAS and show support for new military leaders.

As the ECOWAS and West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA) leaders hold the authority to suspend Niger's membership in both organizations, exclude Niger from the regional central bank and the financial market, and close the borders.

The West African leaders could also for the first time, consider a military intervention to restore President Mohamed Bazoum who was ousted when General Abdourahamane Tiani was declared the new head of state on Friday, Reuters reported.

In a statement released Saturday night, spokesman Colonel Amadou Abdramane said: "The objective of the (ECOWAS) meeting is to approve a plan of aggression against Niger through an imminent military intervention in Niamey in collaboration with other African countries that are non-members of ECOWAS, and certain western countries,".