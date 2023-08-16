  1. Home
ECOWAS urgently convenes amid Niger's coup fallout

Published August 16th, 2023 - 07:07 GMT
Niger Map
Niger and border countries. shutterstock
Highlights
Defense chiefs from member nations will urgently gather in Senegal tomorrow to finalize deployment strategies for the ECOWAS Reserve Force.

ALBAWABA- Amid the aftermath of the military coup in Niger and the ousting of President Mohammed Bazoum, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has taken swift action.

 Defense chiefs from member nations will urgently gather in Senegal tomorrow to finalize deployment strategies for the ECOWAS Reserve Force. 

Simultaneously, Niger has initiated the activation process for the reserve force, signaling a collective effort to restore constitutional order in the country.

