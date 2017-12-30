Egypt’s Former President Morsi Sentenced to Further 3 Years in Jail
In September, Egypt’s highest appellate court rejected an appeal by Morsi against his 25-year jail term for allegedly spying for Qatar. (AFP/File)
An Egyptian court on Saturday sentenced former President Mohamed Morsi and 19 others to three years in jail in an “insulting judiciary” case, a judiciary source said.
The source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking to the media, said the Cairo Criminal Court also imposed a fine of 30,000 Egyptian pounds ($1,700) to 5 others for insulting judiciary and judges.
The verdict can be challenged in a higher-level court, the source added.
In September, Egypt’s highest appellate court rejected an appeal by Morsi against his 25-year jail term for allegedly spying for Qatar.
Last year, Morsi was slapped with a 20-year jail term for murder. In May of this year, his name was placed on a list of terrorists for a three-year period.
The Egyptian president was ousted in a military coup in 2013. Ever since, Egyptian authorities have launched a relentless crackdown on his supporters and his Muslim Brotherhood group, killing hundreds and putting thousands behind bars.
