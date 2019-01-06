Egypt’s President Meets Khartoum Envoy Amidst Sudan Arab Spring Protests

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. (AFP/File)

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met with Mohammed al-Hassan al-Merghani, the first assistant to the Sudanese President on Sunday to discuss strengthening cooperation between the two countries across various fields.

Sisi stressed that his country supports the security and stability of Sudan as part of Egypt’s National Security, official Spokesperson of the Egyptian Presidency Bassam Radi said.

Merghani said that Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir appreciated the close bonds between the two countries and praised the numerous visits of senior officials and political leaders between Egypt and Sudan.

Bashir added that his country looked forward to utilizing the Egyptian development experiment which participated in improving Egypt’s Growth Domestic Product (GDP).

Back on August 17, Sisi dispatched medical and veterinary convoys to several Sudanese provinces to manage the spread of pests, protect livestock from the floods, and control the spread of disease from livestock killed so far.

Sisi insisted on providing aid “within the framework of brotherly ties and shared destiny, which bring together the two countries and two peoples”.

