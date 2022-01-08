Egypt: 16 People Killed in Deadly Crash in Southern Sinai

ALBAWABA - Another deadly car accident in Egypt. News coming in that 16 people were killed in a traffic accident in the Sinai Peninsula.

The people died in a microbus that crashed into a larger public transport bus. As well 18 people were reported as critically injured.

At least 16 people were killed when a microbus crashed into a larger bus in Egypt's Sinai Peninsulahttps://t.co/BfZx9IOddn — The New Arab (@The_NewArab) January 8, 2022

This is a developing story with news continuing to come in. The crash happened on a road between the Sinai's City of Tor and the City of Suez according to Egypt's Health Ministry, stating that it sent 13 ambulances to take the dead and injured to hospital's in southern Sinai.