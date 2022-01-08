  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Egypt: 16 People Killed in Deadly Crash in Southern Sinai

Egypt: 16 People Killed in Deadly Crash in Southern Sinai

Published January 8th, 2022 - 11:59 GMT
Breaking news
Breaking news

ALBAWABA - Another deadly car accident in Egypt. News coming in that 16 people were killed in a traffic accident in the Sinai Peninsula.

The people died in a microbus that crashed into a larger public transport bus. As well 18 people were reported as critically injured.

This is a developing story with news continuing to come in. The crash happened on a  road between the Sinai's City of Tor and the City of Suez according to Egypt's Health Ministry, stating that it sent 13 ambulances to take the dead and injured to hospital's in southern Sinai.


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...