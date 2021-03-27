  1. Home
  Egypt: 32 Killed, 108 Injures Killed in Train Collusion Disaster

Published March 27th, 2021
At least 32 dead, 108 hurt in Egypt passenger trains collision.
People gather around the wreckage of two trains that collided in the Tahta district of Sohag province, some 460 kilometres (285 miles) south of the Egyptian capital Cairo, reportedly killing at least 32 people and injuring scores of others, on March 26, 2021. Egypt has been plagued with fatal train accidents in recent years that have been widely blamed on crumbling infrastructure and poor maintenance. AFP
At least 32 people have been killed and 66 more injured in a collision between two passenger trains in Egypt on Friday, the Health Ministry said.

The crash took place near the Al-Ibrahimiyya area in Egypt’s Sohag Governorate, according to government-affiliated daily Akhbar al-Youm.

A committee has been formed to probe the accident and ascertain the cause, the country’s railways authority said in a statement.

