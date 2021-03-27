Egypt: 32 Killed, 108 Injures Killed in Train Collusion Disaster

At least 32 people have been killed and 66 more injured in a collision between two passenger trains in Egypt on Friday, the Health Ministry said.

The crash took place near the Al-Ibrahimiyya area in Egypt’s Sohag Governorate, according to government-affiliated daily Akhbar al-Youm.

This is basically how US media cover tragedies in the Middle East:



“Train collision in southern Egypt kills at least 32, injures 165–but no need for alarm. No Israelis on board.” — asad abukhalil أسعد أبو خليل (@asadabukhalil) March 27, 2021

A committee has been formed to probe the accident and ascertain the cause, the country’s railways authority said in a statement.