  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Egypt Agrees on The Use of China's CoronaVac

Egypt Agrees on The Use of China's CoronaVac

Published April 28th, 2021 - 04:40 GMT
China's Coronavac vaccine
Coronavac. (Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Highlights
Emergency EDA licenses were previously granted to the Sinopharm, AstraZeneca, Sputnik V and AZD1222 vaccines

The Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA) has authorized the emergency use of China’s CoronaVac.

Mahmoud Yassin, who is the EDA’s head of Central Administration for Biological and Innovative Products, said Monday that the license was given after the vaccine had passed through the authority’s assessment and evaluation process while also following local and international rules to ensure the jab’s effectiveness and quality.

Emergency EDA licenses were previously granted to the Sinopharm, AstraZeneca, Sputnik V and AZD1222 vaccines.


Last week Egypt signed two agreements with China’s Sinovac allowing it to have local manufacturing rights. 

The Russian Direct Investment Fund also announced an agreement with Egyptian firm Minapharm to produce more than 40 million doses of Sputnik V.

These steps are part of the government’s efforts to contain the COVID-19 outbreak and provide vaccines to everyone in Egypt.

This article has been adapted from its original source

Tags:CoronaVacChinaEgyptvaccine

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2021 All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...