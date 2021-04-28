Egypt Agrees on The Use of China's CoronaVac

The Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA) has authorized the emergency use of China’s CoronaVac.

Mahmoud Yassin, who is the EDA’s head of Central Administration for Biological and Innovative Products, said Monday that the license was given after the vaccine had passed through the authority’s assessment and evaluation process while also following local and international rules to ensure the jab’s effectiveness and quality.

WHO will review China's Sinopharm and CoronaVac (Sinovac) COVID-19 vaccines on April 26 and May 3, respectively, for possible emergency use listing, according to #WHO. pic.twitter.com/xtmMfcjquK — Metropol TV Kenya (@MetropolTVKE) April 22, 2021

Emergency EDA licenses were previously granted to the Sinopharm, AstraZeneca, Sputnik V and AZD1222 vaccines.



Last week Egypt signed two agreements with China’s Sinovac allowing it to have local manufacturing rights.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund also announced an agreement with Egyptian firm Minapharm to produce more than 40 million doses of Sputnik V.

The vaccine wars, next episode: after Brazil's Economy Minister says US vaccines are better, China's Ambassador in Brasília retorts that 84% of all covid vaccine shots administered in Brazil so far are Chinese. The alternative to Coronavac, he implies, is no vaccines at all. https://t.co/PI5LaoWcmN — Oliver Stuenkel 🇧🇷 (@OliverStuenkel) April 28, 2021

These steps are part of the government’s efforts to contain the COVID-19 outbreak and provide vaccines to everyone in Egypt.

