Egypt: Alexandria under water as heavy rains flood the city

ALBAWABA - Egypt's second largest city Alexandria is under water with mass floodings due to whether conditions. Egyptian weathermen are expecting the situation to get worse for the rest of this week because of the continuing downpour.
#مصر 🇪🇬— Mohammed Al-Assar (@ALAlassar) November 13, 2022
الاسكندريه العجمي 13/11/2022
تحذير من فيضانات يومي الثلاثاء والاربعاء جراء حاله عدم استقرار عنيفه مصاحبه لمنخفض جوي pic.twitter.com/34t41KBBgv
As expected there is much news coverage both online and on the social media. The situation is worse in certain parts of the city such as the Al Ajami neighborhood with people moving around using small boats.
#مصر— 💯💥Adam F Yasin💥💯 (@AdamFYasin8) November 13, 2022
الاسكندريه العجمي 13/11/2022
تحذير من فيضانات يومي الثلاثاء والاربعاء جراء حاله عدم استقرار عنيفه مصاحبه لمنخفض جوي pic.twitter.com/JyObsXr2dL
The rains are expected to start this time of the year, creating mass floods due to the change in the climate systems. And this is not the first time the city experiences floods as shown from images last year:
#شاهد | فيضانات تغرق نادي المهندسين بكورنيش #الإسكندرية #مصر pic.twitter.com/qiCsNS1Jh1— الجزيرة مباشر (@ajmubasher) December 2, 2021
And there is more images:
Kilometres-long jam in Alexandria after rare Storm hits Egypt. Heavy rainfall triggers traffic chaos#Alexandria #Egypt #Storm #rains— Earth42morrow (@Earth42morrow) November 22, 2021
#الاسكندرية #اسكندرية #سيدى_جابر #شارع_المشير #Cairo #Viral #Weather #Flooding #Floods pic.twitter.com/QsZ9H2kuWa
© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)