Egypt: Alexandria under water as heavy rains flood the city

ALBAWABA - Egypt's second largest city Alexandria is under water with mass floodings due to whether conditions. Egyptian weathermen are expecting the situation to get worse for the rest of this week because of the continuing downpour.

#مصر 🇪🇬

الاسكندريه العجمي 13/11/2022

تحذير من فيضانات يومي الثلاثاء والاربعاء جراء حاله عدم استقرار عنيفه مصاحبه لمنخفض جوي pic.twitter.com/34t41KBBgv — Mohammed Al-Assar (@ALAlassar) November 13, 2022

As expected there is much news coverage both online and on the social media. The situation is worse in certain parts of the city such as the Al Ajami neighborhood with people moving around using small boats.

#مصر

الاسكندريه العجمي 13/11/2022



تحذير من فيضانات يومي الثلاثاء والاربعاء جراء حاله عدم استقرار عنيفه مصاحبه لمنخفض جوي pic.twitter.com/JyObsXr2dL — 💯💥Adam F Yasin💥💯 (@AdamFYasin8) November 13, 2022

The rains are expected to start this time of the year, creating mass floods due to the change in the climate systems. And this is not the first time the city experiences floods as shown from images last year:

And there is more images: