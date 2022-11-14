  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Egypt: Alexandria under water as heavy rains flood the city

Egypt: Alexandria under water as heavy rains flood the city

Al Bawaba Staff

Al Bawaba Staff

Published November 14th, 2022 - 09:27 GMT
Alexandria
Alexandria ( AFP File Photo)

ALBAWABA - Egypt's second largest city Alexandria is under water with mass floodings due to whether conditions. Egyptian weathermen are expecting the situation to get worse for the rest of this week because of the continuing downpour. 

As expected there is much news coverage both online and on the social media. The situation is worse in certain parts of the city such as the Al Ajami neighborhood with people moving around using small boats.

The rains are expected to start this time of the year, creating mass floods due to the change in the climate systems. And this is not the first time the city experiences floods as shown from images last year:

And there is more images:

 

Tags:AlexandriaEgyptCairoFloods

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...