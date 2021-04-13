Egypt: Deadly Train Crash Result of 'Gross Negligence'

Egypt’s Public Prosecution said that railway employees acted with gross negligence in the Sohag train accident after finding that the driver and assistant “were not present” in the cab car at the time of the collision.

It comes as the prosecution releases its report into the fatal crash, which killed 20 people and wounded 199 others.

According to a statement, the superintendent of the nearby Maragha station tower had consumed hashish before the crash, while the assistant driver of the train consumed the same drug and Tramadol, a pain medication.

The investigation revealed that the “distinguished train” (special train) had stopped before the Senussi crossing between two railway stations, Maragha and Tahta, for several minutes.

It then passed two crossings and collided with another train that had stopped.

Investigations confirmed that the head of the Central Control Department in Assiut left his workplace at the time of the accident, despite the responsibility of the department to monitor the movement of trains in the area.

Two observers in the department revealed that they had violated their work duties.

They failed to provide crucial information to either train regarding the situation on the tracks.

Egypt: Driver, assistant were not at controls during deadly train crash

Despite one employee claiming that two failed attempts to contact the moving train were made, records from a telecommunications company show that no attempts were made to alert the driver.

The Public Prosecution listened to conversations recorded by communications devices at the department’s headquarters and analyzed recordings from Sohag station.

Authorities also found that the driver and assistant of the moving train had turned off the vehicle’s automatic control system just before the accident.

The assistant driver also forged a document that was intended to be signed by the driver of the train, who was not present in the cab car.

A report by Egypt’s Forensic Medical Authority confirmed that the signature on the document was written by the assistant.

