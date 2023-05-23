Egypt denies transferring pharaonic coffin for Israel

ALBAWABA - Egyptian government said that the allegations about transferring a pharaonic coffin from Egypt to Israel for a tomography study are baseless.

Any assertions suggesting the export of valuable pharaonic coffins for examination abroad are firmly denied by Egyptian authorities and considered as misinformation.

pic.twitter.com/lrYE3PLGoT — Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities (@TourismandAntiq) May 21, 2023

Moamen Othman, head of the museum's section at Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities, rejected recent claims on social media about the transfer of pharaonic coffin covers from an Egyptian museum to Israel for a CT scan in a hospital.

"This matter is completely untrue, and no artefacts have left Egypt for examination or study abroad," Othman said in a statement.

He categorically rejected the circulating rumors on social media regarding the transfer of pharaonic coffin lids from an Egyptian museum to Israel for tomography examination.