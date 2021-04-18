Egypt is Facing a Third Coronavirus Wave

Egypt is witnessing a third coronavirus wave, a top official has said. Ashraf Hatem, head of the health affairs committee in the Egyptian Parliament and a member of the supreme committee for respiratory viruses of the Ministry of Higher Education, indicated that the number of coronavirus cases at university hospitals is once again increasing daily.

He said that citizens must adhere to precautionary measures, respect the rules of social distancing and wear their protective face masks, as well as avoiding family visits.

Third coronavirus wave hits Egypt https://t.co/s3L24dovMU — World Capital Times (@WorldCapTimes) April 17, 2021

He advised of the need to follow proper nutritional habits and eat foods that contain nutrients that boost the immune system.

Hatem said that the number of coronavirus cases is directly related to how far citizens follow precautionary measures.



He said that there was no shortage of medicines in public hospitals, whether in university hospitals or those under the Ministry of Health.

Egypt has not yet reached the peak of the third wave, he said, and numbers might continue to rise until the last week of Ramadan. He called on citizens to be careful in the coming period to minimize the increase in infection rates.

He praised the decision of Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly to fine those who violate the instructions of the government.

Ashraf Abdel Basset, president of Mansoura University, said that the number of beds allocated for isolation had not been reduced following the earlier decrease in the number of daily recorded cases. He said that the hospitals are highly prepared for any emergency.

#Egypt has not yet reached the peak of the third #COVID19 wave, an official said, and numbers might continue to rise until the last week of #Ramadan https://t.co/nr91vUabFF — Arab News (@arabnews) April 17, 2021

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi had previously warned of a third coronavirus wave. “We are on the threshold of the third wave … please be careful, especially with the month of Ramadan … We want the matter to end in peace,” he said.